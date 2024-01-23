Gwyneth Paltrow has included a $97,000 stay in Alaska in her annual Valentine’s Gift Guide.

The 51-year-old actress included the stay at Denali National Park in her list of recommendations for the perfect 14 February gift on her Goop site, which is infamous for telling its followers to buy items including a $15,000 gold vibrator.

The mum-of-two’s Goop gift guide said a three-night stay in the Sheldon Chalet for nearly $100,000 would make the perfect romantic gift, adding: “Perched on a nunatak on the Ruth Glacier, this deeply luxurious chalet is the definition of a bucket-list escape.”

Gwyneth’s site said in an introduction to its 14 February gift guide: “Valentine’s Day gets a bum rap. Deserved? Perhaps, in part.

“But we still think it has value: as a day to embrace love, in its varied and messy forms, and the joy that the people we love—and the people who love us – bring to our lives.

“In that spirit, we’ve lined up all the best ways, big and small, to celebrate and indulge them.”

Also on the 2024 Goop Valentine’s Gift Guide was a two-person “full-spectrum infrared sauna” costing $7,999, and a pet portrait commission from an artist from $175.

There is also a bed cooling system on the list for a starting price of $2,095 and a stay at the Sterrekopje Healing Farm in South Africa from around $12,000 a night.

Goop says: “Hypnotherapy, breathwork, and yoga are just a few of the experiences on offer at this soul-nourishing retreat.”

The site also recommends lovers buy each other ‘Pleasure Seeker Daily Chews’ at $29.99.

It says the confectionery is “chocolate-raspberry chews made with a classic aphrodisiac – maca root – and saffron extract”.

Also on the list is a couples “psychic energy reading” that costs $200 for 80 minutes and a range of sex oils that include the ‘Pure Delight Orgasm Balm’ costing $35 – and a pair of ‘handcuff wristlets’ for $250.