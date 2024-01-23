Emily Ratajkowski thinks she’s learned how to “speak out” for herself in the last decade.

The model, actress and author, 32, has become outspoken about women’s places in the world since she published her book ‘My Body’ and she says in the last decade or so her relationship with how she expresses herself has changed.

She told Glamour in a new video question and answer session: “I think that I’ve learned how to speak out in a way that feels better to me.

“I think when I was in my early-20s I think it was partly the nature of the time, this was like 10 years ago, you really had to rely on sort of media to deliver messages.

“But even when I would use my social channels to sort of talk about things that I cared about, I felt like there was something getting lost in the delivery, and that’s part of the reason that I decided to write my book because I felt like it was the way that I could have the most control and deliver the most specific message and I think anything that allows that much more than saying like, ‘Hey, this is a sexist experience I have.’

“Like, somebody needs to really be in your shoes in order to understand the ideas, and feel the ideas that you’re trying to present.”

Emily also told the new issue of Glamour magazine she has changed her mind about a form of feminism used to justify women flaunting their bodies.

She added: “I (now) don’t agree with choice feminism. When I was in my early-20s that’s something I talked about, but that’s also what I correct in the book… God, I was saying that because I wanted to protect myself and believe something, because the alternative was too terrifying and too depressing.

“And even the story I told myself or talked about with ‘Blurred Lines’, this kind of ‘Well, it was fun and it was empowering’, there were moments like that, yes. “But there were moments on set that were so clear about who was in power.”

Emily was referring to her claim in her book singer Robin, 46, allegedly molested her by groping her naked chest on the ‘Blurred Lines’ set in front of the crew and its female director.

Robin, whose career has floundered after the row over the video, has never commented on the allegation and Emily is still to hear from him.

Choice feminism is a critical term for expressions of feminism that emphasises women’s freedom of choice.

Emily’s critics have said she preaches “empty” feminism and empowerment as she continues to objectify herself in her modelling shoots and social media posts.

But the model admitted in her book she realised choosing to display her body with the likes of going topless in ‘Blurred Lines’ could be seen as problematic.

She wrote in ‘My Body’: “It never occurred to me that women who got their power from beauty were indebted to the men whose desire granted them that power in the first place. Those men were the ones in control, not the women the world fawned over.”

Emily added to Glamour: “The book is chartering my kind of re-evaluation of choice feminism. And the idea of getting power through a system that is totally rigged.”