Margot Robbie has collaborated on an upcoming ‘Barbie’ fashion book.

The 33-year-old, who played the blonde doll in Greta Gerwig’s smash ‘Barbie’ film, worked with her stylist Andrew Mukamal on the project, which has been announced om Instagram.

Andrew said he had collaborated with the star actress on a fashion book chronicling the ‘Barbie’ movie’s press tour and its style moments, with

‘Barbie: The World Tour’ – priced at $50 – set to hit bookshelves on 8 March.

It is two days before the Oscars, which snubbed Margot by not giving her a best actress nod in the 2024 Oscars nominees, which were announced Tuesday (23.01.24), for her titular role in ‘Barbie’.

The book’s cover shows the actress dressed in a pink tweed Chanel skirt suit and a sequined bra top and lying flat in a doll-like pose while she’s surrounded by pink Chanel bags and other accessories.

Andrew, who was behind all of Margot’s looks as she promoted director Greta’s doll blockbuster, said the book was “an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the ‘Barbie’ press tour in March 2023”.

He added he “never could have imagined” the book would take flight “just a few months later”, and hailed it as a “once in a lifetime project.”

Andrew and Margot worked together to chronicle her living doll outfits, with the book’s publisher noting that since the ‘Barbie’ press tour was cut short due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the duo made sure to include looks fans never got to see.

The images in ‘Barbie: World Tour’ were shot by legendary fashion photographer Craig McDean.

It will also feature handwritten contributions from the designers behind the looks as well as looks at what is being billed as a “treasure trove” of “rare” materials from Mattel’s Barbie fashion archives.

Andrew also said the book is a “labour of love” and said it was “dedicated to all the Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world”.

Despite Margot missing out on a best actress Oscar nomination for playing Barbie, Greta’s movie did land nods for best picture and eight other awards, including best costumes.

The nominations include one for Margot’s role as a producer on the film.