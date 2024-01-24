Cillian Murphy celebrated his Oscar nomination with a cup of tea and a slice of cake.

The 47-year-old star has received his first Academy Awards recognition for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer' and when he got the news, he enjoyed a low-key moment to toast the news with his parents and his wife Yvonne McGuinness.

He told Variety: "Thankfully, I live in a time zone that I don’t have to get up at 5 am. It was already organised for me.

"We’ve had a few days off and I’ve been at home, which has been very, very pleasant.

"I’m actually in my parents’ house in Cork city. I was with my parents and my wife today. So that was really nice.

“We had a cup of tea and a slice of cake. It was quite nice. My mum made a sponge cake. It was very tasty.”

Cillian joked he will be asking his mother to bake more cake ahead of the Oscars ceremony on 10 March.

Asked if he will take a snack because there is no meal served at the event, he said: "Maybe I’ll bring some of mum’s sponge cake in my wife’s handbag."

The Irish actor is "truly honoured" to have been nominated and admitted he's blown away by how well the movie - which is up for 13 awards in total - has been received.

He said: "Words don’t really do it justice. I think the superlatives fail you at this point. I’m so truly honored and kind of overwhelmed. But most of all, proud of the movie, and proud that it has achieved so much.

"It exceeded all of our expectations, any of any of us who are involved in making this movie.

"I get people coming up to me on the street all the time and they say, 'I've watched the movie five times.'

"And then these are older people, and they’re younger people and they’re boys and girls. It’s crazy. And then to be recognised by the Academy like we have been, it’s just kind of mind-blowing."