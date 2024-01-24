Bryan Cranston would love a 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival.

The 67-year-old actor - who played dad Hal alongside on screen sons Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Erik per Sullivan (Dewey), Justin Berfield (Reese) and Christopher Kennedy Masterton (Francis) in the classic sitcom - has addressed recent calls for the series to make a triumphant return.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "It would be fun to explore now.

"All these boys who are now grown-ups and on their own with kids of their own, and it'd be fun to explore that.

"I'm open to that... I'm going to lock it down."

Bryan admitted he felt like a father figure to his on-screen sons, noting "that doesn't stop" when they're not filming.

He explained: "Playing a father on television was easy for me because I'm a father in real life and, and so on Malcolm [in the Middle] for seven years, these boys were my boys.

"And that doesn't stop when the camera stops. You still have this love and affinity for them. And I'm very very proud of them as now, adults.

"They're all adults and they're all doing very well. And that makes me the happiest because they made it through the gauntlet of child actordom."

Bryan - whose on-screen wife Lois was played by Jane Kaczmarek - is glad he helped the young cast avoid getting "set on the wrong path".

He said: "I felt that when I was working with them that that's my job too. Is to talk to them.

"You know, about how to grow up, how to behave, how to be respectful and especially to appreciate the moment they're in.

"It's hard for kids to really be able to understand that."

When it comes to bringing the show back, last summer the 'Breaking Bad' star confirmed a script was already in the works with "concepts of story, plots and things like that" being pondered.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', he teased: "Yes, I would say that on a scale of one to 10, I'd say an eight that we'll do a reunion, movie or show or something."