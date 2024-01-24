Mia McKenna-Bruce dreams of starring in a film with Kate Winslet.

The 26-year-old star has been nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award for her role in the coming-of-age movie 'How to Have Sex' and expressed her desire to work with the 'Titanic' actress.

Asked who her dream co-star would be, Mia exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Kate Winslet. 100 per cent."

McKenna-Bruce is in contention for an accolade that has previously been won by the likes of James McAvoy and Emma Mackey and she explained that even those who have merely been nominated for the prize have had successful careers in the industry.

She said: "Even the nominees, not just the winners, have gone on to smash it so I'm proud to be on the list."

Mia plays the role of Tara – a teenage girl who feels under pressure to lose her virginity on a holiday to Malia – and stated how authenticity was at the heart of both the plot and setting.

She recalled: "It was very authentic. The set was made to look like it would be on a real teenage holiday, there were things like noodles in the hotel room to make it realistic.

"We wanted to make the story realistic. If we made Paddy (the male character played by Samuel Bottomley) a monster, it would put off audiences, so it was important that the characters were relatable."

'How to Have Sex' marked the feature directorial debut for Molly Manning Walker and Mia had high praise for the atmosphere she created on the set.

The 'Persuasion' star said: "It was her first feature film and she did such a great job of creating camaraderie on set."

