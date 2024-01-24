Dana Carvey's son died from an accidental overdose.

The 'Wayne's World' actor was left mourning the loss of 32-year-old Dex Carvey last November and while at the time, his cause of death was listed as "deferred", the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now updated the record.

Dex died due to fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine toxicity, with no additional factors contributing to his passing.

His death was ruled an accident.

The 68-year-old actor and his wife Paula Zwagerman - who also have 30-year-old son Thomas - had announced Dex's death on their social media accounts in a touching tribute to their son.

They wrote: "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family; his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee.

"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Just days after Dex's death, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star revealed he was "taking a break" from work.

He shared a message on his X and Instagram accounts which read: "This is just to say thank you.

"My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion.

"We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words.

"I will be taking a break from work and social media - trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.

"We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way. Much Love, Dana."

But last week, Dana returned to work to record his and David Spade's podcast 'Fly on the Wall'.

He told listeners: "I thought about this over the holidays and decided to come back to the podcast because I think, you know, it's a long day when you're not working and you get in your head.

"And I think it's going to be a great break, and I think it's really cool to laugh.

"I'm kind of on the pain train.

"You don't know how long you're going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better.

"In the meantime, all this kind of stuff is very healthy."