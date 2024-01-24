Charlie Sheen's sons are "proud" of the man he has become.

The 58-year-old actor - who has been sober for six years - was recently granted an emergency order to obtain sole custody of his 14-year-old twins Bob and Max if their mother, Brooke Mueller, relapses and he admitted the boys are grateful he's been able to turn his life around and support them, while also doing his best for his former spouse.

He told People magazine: "She's trying to figure some stuff out on her end.

"The boys are proud of me, now. They see what mom goes through, and I'm not dumping on mom because I know it's a thing.

"But I think they're super grateful that they have a Dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused, punctual."

Charlie - who also has Cassandra, 39, with Paula Speert, and Sami, 19,and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards - filed a motion last week with new stipulations involving Brooke's sobriety.

The pair share physical custody of the boys, although the paperwork states that "the minor children's primary residence will be with [Sheen]".

They will "continue to enjoy joint legal custody" unless Brooke tests positive for drugs and alcohol or otherwise relapses.

If she does, Charlie will obtain sole custody "until further court order or written agreement of the Parties".

The documents state: "Brooke shall enjoy reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation as agreed and arranged between the Parties, [with] the goal of frequent and continuous contact between the minors and both parents."

Brooke must also undergo drug and alcohol testing weekly as well as "as often as required by her probation officer" or "within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from [Sheen] or his attorney,".

This will continue until Bob and Max turn 18 or graduate high school.

The former 'Two and a Half Men' actor is currently paying his ex-wife's rent and will do so as long as she stays sober, but will not serve as a co-signer on any new home in the future. And if Brooke does relapse, Charlie reserves the right to terminate all financial support of her, leaving her responsible for the costs of securing a new place to live.