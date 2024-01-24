Tesla is reportedly planning to build a new model in 2025.

According to Reuters, the EV, codenamed Redwood, will be a compact crossover.

Sources told the outlet, the firm plans to produce 10,000 units per week.

Back in May, Tesla founder Elon Musk confirmed that two new EV models are in the works.

Other than a silhouette for one of the motors, he didn't give any further information.

He said during a shareholders meeting: “I just want to emphasise that we are actually building a new product.

“We are actually designing a new product. We’re not sitting on our hands here.”

The billionaire businessman then boasted: “Both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry.”

The new model will follow the sci-fi-inspired Cybertruck, which is not for everyone, and the updated Model 3 compact sedan.

Tesla produced 1.846 million EVs and delivered 1.809 million in 2023.

The delivery figures were up 38 per cent from the previous year.

It's just shy of the two million vehicles the firm wanted to sell last year.

Elon Musk's company made 476,777 Model 3 and Model Y EVs last quarter and delivered 461,538.

There were also 18,212 "other models" sold.

By contrast, its biggest competition, BYD, sold 1.6 million fully electric cars and 1.4 million hybrids.