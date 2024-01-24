Cody Rhodes is the new 'WWE 2K24' cover star.

The news comes from 2K and Visual Concepts teamed with the announcement that the deluxe edition will see Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair represent the female wrestlers on the cover.

Rhodes said: “I’ve been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story.

“As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list and I’m very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life.”

Belair commented: “This is an incredible milestone in my career and I’m so excited to show the world why WWE 2K24 is a must-have and the EST game for every WWE fan and gamer."

Ripley said: “I’ve proven myself to be the most dominant competitor to ever hold the WWE Women’s World Championship.

“Earning the accolade of WWE 2K24 cover Superstar is only fitting, and I’m proud to add it to my list of accomplishments.”

Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts, added: “Fresh off the highest-rated game in franchise history, the WWE 2K development team continues to build on that quality.

WWE 2K24 offers more match types, new MyRISE storylines and characters, improvements to gameplay throughout, a 2K Showcase 40 years in the making, and so much more. I’m very proud of the work the team has done to bring this experience to life, and I look forward to seeing players enjoy the game.”

'WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition' and 'Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition' are scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, followed by the Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition on Friday, March 8, 2024.