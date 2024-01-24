Threads appears to be developing a drafts feature.

Reverse engineer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi used his reversing skills and discovered a "save draft" option is in the works after tech innovator Jorge Caballero spotted it in the database schema.

Paluzzi posted to X: "A few months ago, Jorge Caballero noticed that in the Threads' database schema there were references to drafts, suggesting that #Threads would eventually add this feature.

Well, the feature is currently being actively developed, here's a screenshot."

A box comes up asking if the user wants to "discard thread?" and they are also given the option to "cancel" if they don't select "save draft".

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced it is testing Threads on Mastodon and other ActivityPub-powered devices.

Mastodon already has its own micro-blogging features, but it looks set to get Threads in the not-so-distant future.

The billionaire announced: "Starting a test where posts from Threads accounts will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol. Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people. I'm pretty optimistic about this."

Zuckerberg previously told The Verge that the "more that there’s interoperability between different services and the more content can flow, the better all the services can be.”