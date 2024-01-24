Apple Car is still said to be in the works - but has reportedly been delayed until 2028.

Codenamed Titan and T172, the EV, first announced back in 2014, will have a more basic Level 2+ system, according to Bloomberg.

It had initially been expected to have Level 4 automation, with self-driving functionality for the likes of taxis.

The EV was pencilled for release in 2026, but that has now been pushed back two years at least, as the makers prioritise less advanced features.

Apple’s original goal for Project Titan was to create an autonomous car that does not have a steering wheel.

Meanwhile, Tesla founder Elon Musk previously claimed that Apple boss Tim Cook snubbed talks of a Tesla takeover in 2017.

The car manufacturer's founder insisted he contacted the tech giant's chief executive during the firm's "darkest days".

He tweeted in 2020: "During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value).

"He refused to take the meeting."

At the time, Tesla was valued at $45 billion ($60 billion).

Musk wanted to discuss a potential sale to Apple at the time, as it was struggling financially during the production of the Model 3.

The billionaire businessman - who is one of the world's richest men - issued a cost-cutting plea and a profit warning to the company's employees at the time.