‘Palworld’ could be coming to PlayStation.

The recently launched title sees players traversing the world battling and collecting creatures known as Pals, and is currently only available on Xbox One, Xbox X|S and PC. However, PlayStation’s head of indies Shuhei Yoshida has now suggested that the game could make its way over to Sony’s consoles.

After a fan asked if ‘Palworld’ would be available on PlayStation 5 (PS5) at some point on X (formally Twitter), the executive simply replied: “yes”.

Previously, the game’s community manager insisted that the title would remain exclusive to Xbox and PC, though has since been clarified that ‘Palworld’ could come to PS5 in the future.

Replying to the previous statement, the new post read: “The above post said Palworld may release on PS4, PS5, Xbox or PC.

"I replied that it won't be on PlayStation, which was and still is currently true, and that it would be only on Xbox and Steam. Also still currently true.

"This was by no means a statement that Palworld will never come to PlayStation. Please don't twist my words to perpetuate silly arguments.”

The game is currently under fire after calls that its premise of battling and collecting creatures is too similar to Nintendo’s beloved ‘Pokemon’ franchise.

Speaking to Game File, Dan McGowan, who was head of ‘Pokemon’s legal team from 2008 to 2020, said: “[‘Palworld’] looks like the usual ripoff nonsense that I would see a thousand times a year when I was Chief Legal Officer of ‘Pokemon’. I’m just surprised it got this far."