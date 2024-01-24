Melissa Rivers's has used a "probably fake" designer wallet for years.

The 56-year-old star - who is the daughter of late comedienne Joan Rivers - revealed that one of her friends gifted her with the red leather wallet ostensibly designed by Hermes Bearn, and believes it could be a "knock off" but pretends it is genuine anyway.

She told Us Weekly: "A girlfriend of mine gave [it] to me that may or may not be real. She bought it when she was on a vacation in a place where you can sometimes get really good knock offs, but I’ve had it for years. We pretend it’s real."

Melissa also revealed that her everyday handbag is a Khaite tote bag given to her by her fiance but the present came after she got on friendly terms with a sales assistant in the store and got her to make contact with him so that hey would buy it for her.

She said: "My fiancé [Steve Mitchel] gave it to me, but let’s just say he had help. I saw it in a store that I go to all the time. I told my … do we call them sales associates? Now I call her Flor. I said to Flor, ‘I want this. Text Steve.’ So, he follows instructions. That’s really good!"

One accessory currently in her tote back is a brand new pair of Chanel Oval Sunglasses but she still has the tag on whilst she decides if she actually likes them or would rather return them.

She said: "I still have the tag still on so I can decide if I want to return them. For me, [they’re] very out there.