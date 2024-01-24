Deborra-Lee Furness is "excited" for the future after splitting from Hugh Jackman.

The former couple shocked fans in September when they announced they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage and though the 68-year-old actress admitted change can be "frightening", she's looking forward to embracing new opportunities.

Speaking amid her return to acting in 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2' - her first role since 2016 - Deborra told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: “It is kind of exciting.

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift.”

Deborra - who has Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, with Hugh - jumped at the chance to star in 'Force of Nature: The Dry 2' because it gave her the opportunity to "come home".

She said: “For me it was a strong female ensemble cast, a great director, I love Eric (Bana), it was coming home to Australia to shoot in the wilds.

“There were so many appealing factors for me and a great script by Jane Harper and director Robert Connolly.”

And she teased the movie - which is based on the second book of Jane Harper's trilogy about Federal Agent Aaron Falk - will be a "great ride" for viewers.

She said: “You’re in for a great ride. I love a mystery.

“Even reading the script, there’s so many twists and turns. It keeps you on the edge of your seat. And it is beautiful.

The lighting, which is very minimal, it just creates this ambience and it is special.”

The former couple previously announced they had split in a joint statement.

They told People magazine: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The pair signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

They met on the set of TV series ‘Correlli’ in their native Australia in 1995 and Hugh had previously declared it was love at first sight for him.

He said on the ‘Today’ show in 2018: “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”