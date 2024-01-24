Emma Roberts thinks Kim Kardashian is "amazing".

The 32-year-old actress starred alongside Kim 43, during the latest season of 'American Horror Story', and Emma has revealed that she loved working with the brunette beauty.

Emma told 'Extra': "She’s amazing, she’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!"

'American Horror Story' was co-created by Ryan Murphy, and Emma relishes working with the acclaimed producer, too.

The actress shared: "Ryan has an idea of everything down to the detail of your shoes, so I love working with him because he doesn’t do just one thing. He creates entire worlds and takes concepts on paper that sound like one thing and ‘Ryan Murphafies’ them."

Kim actually took some acting lessons before she appeared on the TV show.

The reality star also insisted that she was fully committing herself to the project.

Asked if she was taking acting lessons, Kim told Variety: "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

The decision to hire Kim was met with some scepticism, but the TV star previously claimed that she doesn't care what people think of her.

Discussing her talents and the keys to her success, Kim told Interview Magazine: "I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

"But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'"