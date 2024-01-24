Karol G asked for a smaller part in 'Griselda'.

The 32-year-old singer makes her acting debut in the new crime drama mini-series - but Karol actually asked for a smaller part on the show because she was new to acting.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was super nervous. I think they came to me with a different character [to play]."

Karol revealed that the show's creators "wanted [her] more in the series". However, the 'Pineapple' hitmaker feels she's still learning as an actress.

She explained: "I was like, 'Wait, this is my first time doing this and I think I'm gonna accept something less.' I [wanted] to start learning first."

'Griselda' stars the likes of Sofía Vergara and Vanessa Ferlito, and Karol was keen to learn from her castmates.

The singer has actually likened herself to a "little sponge" on set.

She shared: "I was a little sponge absorbing everything on the set and learning a lot from my other castmates and I'm super happy.

"I think everything is so beautiful. It came [out] so beautiful. I'm super excited for what the future brings."

Meanwhile, Sofia recently revealed that she relished playing Griselda Blanco, a notorious cocaine trafficker, in the new mini-series.

And despite their obvious differences, the actress was still able to relate to her on-screen character in some ways.

Sofia, 51 - who was born in Barranquilla, Colombia - told HELLO! magazine: "There were many things that I loved about that character, because as an actor, getting the opportunity to be someone so complex was fascinating.

"I don't understand many things about her, but I took on the role because I'm Colombian, I'm a woman, I'm a mother, and I'm an immigrant."