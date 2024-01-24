RAYE has been nominated for a record-breaking seven BRIT Awards.

The 26-year-old singer has been shortlisted in several categories, including two separate nods in the Song of the Year category for 'Prada' and 'Escapism'.

The 'Worth It' hitmaker is also up for RnB Act, Best New Artist, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her acclaimed record 'My 21st Century Blues'.

RAYE – who released the album after splitting with Polydor Records in 2021 - said: "The only way I can describe it is a miracle.

"I was down and out 18 months ago but now I am nominated for seven BRIT Awards.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean is up for three prizes and is determined to add a statuette to her home.

The 'Dive' singer – who is in the running for Best New Artist, Artist of the Year and Pop Act – said: "I'm very excited and feel blessed. I want an award in my house."

Dua Lipa has also been nominated for three gongs and will perform at the ceremony at London's O2 Arena on March 2.

The nominations were revealed in 'Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2024 Nominations', which was streamed on the official BRITs Instagram and Facebook accounts with presenter Yinka Bokinni joined by BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders to go through the categories.

This year's BRITs sees a big change to the categories as the number of nominees in the Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year are doubled from five to 10. A record 98 artists in total are up for awards.

In the former category, Dua Lipa and RAYE will face off against Dave and J Hus following last year's controversy regarding the lack of female stars on the shortlist.

The public will also have the opportunity to vote for all five genre awards – Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Pop Act and RnB Act - exclusively on Instagram, with voting set to open on February 1.

The BRIT Awards 2024 full list of nominations:

Song of the Year:

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – 'Miracle'

Casso, RAYE and D-Block Europe – 'Prada'

Central Cee – 'Let Go'

Dave and Central Cee – 'Sprinter'

Dua Lipa – 'Dance The Night Away'

Ed Sheeran – 'Eyes Closed'

J Hus ft. Drake – 'Who Told You'

Kenya Grace – 'Strangers'

Lewis Capaldi – 'Wish You The Best'

PinkPantheress – 'Boy's a liar'

RAYE ft. 070 Shake – 'Escapism'

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – 'Dancing Is Healing'

Stormzy ft. Debbie – 'Firebabe'

Switch Disco ft. Ella Henderson – 'REACT'

Venbee and Goddard – 'Messy In Heaven'

Best New Artist:

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

Artist of the Year:

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again...

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Group of the Year:

Blur

Chase and Status

Headie One and K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Rising Star Award:

The Last Dinner Party (winners)

Caity Baser

Sekou

International Group of the Year:

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Dance Act:

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again...

Romy

RnB Act:

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

Sault

Alternative Rock Act:

Blur

Bring Me the Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Pop Act:

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

International Artist:

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Song:

Billie Eilish – 'What Was I Made For?'

David Kushner – 'Daylight'

Doja Cat – 'Paint The Town Red'

Jazzy – 'Giving Me'

Libianca – 'People'

Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'

Miley Cyrus – 'Flowers'

Noah Kahan – 'Stick Season'

Oliver Tree and Robin Schultz – 'Miss You'

Olivia Rodrigo – 'Vampire'

Peggy Gou – '(It Goes Like) Nanana'

Rema – 'Calm Down'

SZA – 'Kill Bill'

Tate McRae – 'Greedy'

Tyla – 'Water'

Album of the Year:

Blur – 'The Ballad of Darren'

J Hus – 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard'

Little Simz – 'No Thank You'

RAYE – 'My 21st Century Blues'

Young Fathers – 'Heavy Heavy'