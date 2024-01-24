Kourtney Kardashian has revealed what she packed in the bags she took to hospital when delivering son Rocky.

The reality TV star, 44, had the boy with her musician husband Travis Barker, 48, in November 2023, and she’s admitted she took a stack of beauty products to the delivery ward as well as underwear designed to realign her organs.

In a post on her Poosh site, she said her toiletry bag Nemah Revitalising Stretch Mark Cream, Renewing Nipple and Lip Balm and Medline Perineal Cold Packs.

She also took a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw and an organic nursing pillow.

Her hospital outfit was a Soft Lounge Sleep Set from her sister Kim’s Skims brand, and she also stocked up on Bodily Mesh Undies and the UpSpring High Waist Underwear as she had heard they were “amazing after birth to help get your organs back into place”.

Other wellness items included Primal Kitchen Collagen Fuel, which Poosh describes as “good for recovery and hair”, along with the Surya Spa Baby Mama Oil costing $260 Kourtney says she’s “obsessed” with.

She also took a placenta encapsulation and an umbilical cord blood kit, with her Poosh site sating “collecting and storing the blood means it could be used to help treat certain health conditions if they arise”.

The mum-of-four – who also has kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with her 40-year-old former boyfriend Scott Disick – also had baby Rocky’s first outfit covered, as she packed clothing for the boy her daughter, Penelope, selected “as a surprise.”

She added about her baby clothes: “I’m a little crazy and cut each tag out of every outfit for baby’s comfort.”

Kourtney previously shared a baby registry featuring everything from a womb-shaped crib to a $900 wagon for her son.