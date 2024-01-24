Armie Hammer is being accused of “branding” a comedian with a tattoo he called “cannibal ink” during their first date.

Funnywoman Brittany Schmitt, 32, said the 37-year-old ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor – who recently relaunched his profile online nearly three years after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct – gave them both inkings when they briefly dated from August 2023, and admitted it was a “red flag” she failed to see at the time.

She told her influencer friend Brittany Furlan, 37, on the ‘This is the Worst’ podcast: “So, this is, like, my bad in not noticing a red flag. I’m a Taurus, I’m a bull, so I love a red flag.

“So, the first night we did hang out, he did give us tattoos.”

Brittany, who is married to Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, 61, shared her shock at the tattooing, with Brittany adding: “They’re on my hand. They’re cute. He was just doing stick and poke, but it did escalate over the time that he was staying with this guy he was sober companioning.

“He did order a tattoo gun.”

Brittany also said Armie started “tattooing strangers” and calling it “Cannibal Ink” in light of his 2021 scandal, when he was accused of having a cannibal fetish.

She added: “He thought he was being funny, and I was like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that.’

“But yeah, we got matching tattoos the first night, when I was in a dark place.”

Brittany stressed Armie was “very open about everything” and “very willing to talk” about his kinky fixations during their brief relationship, which she said he described as “a cycle of completion”.

She added his “cannibalism” fetish was simply him pushing the “limit” with biting.

She said: “It would get really hard, and I would say stop, and he would stop.

“I was consensual with everything that was going on. I didn’t have the same experiences as the other girls.”

Another of Armie’s exes, the influencer Paige Lorenze, 25, has told Page Six he branded the letter ‘A’near her privates with a knife, but his attorney later said in a statement that “any interactions” were “fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory”.

Armie vanished from the spotlight after he was accused of fantasising about cannibalism and rape when his alleged direct messages leaked in January 2021.

He was also accused of sexual coercion and emotional abuse and in March 2021 another allegation emerged against him of “violently” raping a woman named Effie in 2017.

Armie denied the allegation and in May, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office concluded there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with a crime.