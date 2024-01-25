Irina Shayk is said to be only “really good friends” with Lewis Hamilton.

The 38-year-old model and the Formula 1 ace, 39, sparked romance buzz after they were photographed together in Paris four days after she spent time with retired NFL star Tom Brady, 46, in New York, but a friend of hers has now insisted the three are not in a “love triangle”.

They told Page Six: “(Irina and Lewis) have been friends for years! Nothing is happening.

Describing the pair as “really good” pals, the insider added: “She’s always supported him, and he’s always supported her.

“They’ve been friends for at least 13 years.

“There’s nothing going on between Irina and Lewis.”

Lewis and Tom are said to share the same apartment building in New York’s Tribeca neighbourhood – and driver Lewis has described Tom as one of his inspirations to continue racing as he heads for his 40s.

Page Six added Tom is “playing the field and having fun” since his divorce from 43-year-old supermodel Giselle Bündchen.

He and Irina have been keeping each other company for months, with the pair last seen together on a date night at Brasserie Fouquet near Tom’s home. They have also been spotted hanging out in Miami, Florida.

Irina’s exes include footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, who she started dating soon after they met in 2009.

They got engaged in 2011, when Cristiano travelled to New York on Valentine’s Day and proposed to her, but they split in 2015.

In spring of 2015, Irina started dating actor Bradley Cooper, 49, and their daughter Lea De Seine was born in March 2017, two years before they broke up.