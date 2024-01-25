Chrissy Teigen "feels the void" after her mother moved back to her homeland of Thailand.

Vilailuck 'Pepper' Teigen, 62, spent years living with her model daughter, 38, and singer husband John Legend, 45, and their brood - Luna Simone, seven, Miles Theodore, five, which has grown to include Esti Maxine, 12 months, and Wren Alexander, seven months - in Beverly Hills, but she has decided to return to her hometown of Korat to "live her best life" while she's still "young enough".

Chrissy told SiriusXM’s 'TODAY' radio show 'The Happy Hour': “We haven't really told the world or the internet, and everyone's gonna be probably so confused.

“She is meant to go live her best life.”

The 'Chrissy and Dave Dine Out' co-host insists Pepper “loves taking care of her grandchildren,” but "needs to go off and be happy.”

And they will make the lengthy trip to visit her “every spring break”.

However, she admitted: "We miss her. So much. She's only been gone for a couple of weeks, but you feel the void."

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star says her mom needs to be with her friends, while Chrissy would love for her to meet a partner.

She said: “She just changes; she lights up when she sees them, and I wasn't seeing her light up as much without them.”

Chrissy admits it's been strange getting used to not having her mother there to help with their children.

She said: “Also I truly haven't really been on my own.

“It's weird waking up and going, ‘Oh my God, I got four kids, and mom's not here.’ And, of course, we have help, but there's nobody like your mother.”

And it wasn't until right before Pepper's car to the airport arrived that she broke down.

She said: “I had not shed a tear. I was really excited for her.

“And then I heard '30 minutes ‘til your car gets here' and then I just lost it.”

She believes she was so emotional because of the "spiritual" bond she shares with her mom.

Chrissy added: “I believe that there's a spiritual and physical connection [with mothers]. And I felt it in my bones when she left, I really did."