Eva Mendes is "so proud" of Ryan Gosling's Ken role in 'Barbie' after he earned an Oscars nomination for the part.

The 43-year-old actor received some online abuse after playing the male doll in the motion picture, which featured Margot Robbie in the titular role as the iconic Mattel doll, but earlier this week he earned a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nod for the role.

Eva has praised her partner for creating a "completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, and now iconic character".

Sharing a picture of a Rolling Stone magazine article called "Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in 'Barbie'", Eva responded on Instagram: "So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. (sic)"

Eva - who has daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, with the actor - is "beyond proud" to be Barbie to Ryan's Ken.

She added: "So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie"

Ryan came under fire again this week when the Oscar nominations were revealed and 'Barbie' fans realised leading lady Margot, and filmmaker Greta Gerwig - who received a Best Adapted Screenplay nod, but missed out on a Best Director nomination - had been snubbed.

He said in a statement: “I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Ryan also went on to praise America Ferrera, who is up for Best Supporting Actress, for her work on the film, which received a total of eight nods including Best Picture.

He concluded: “Having said that. I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”