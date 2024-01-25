Mel B has revealed all five Spice Girls are "definitely working on something together",

The 48-year-old singer admitted she might "get into trouble" for lifting the lid on the 'Wannabe' hitmakers' reunion plans, but she confirmed there is something in the works with bandmates Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell) and Victoria Beckham for the group's 30th anniversary this year.

Appearing on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', she teased: "I'm such a blabbermouth. I get told off all the time for announcing stuff that I'm not meant to announce.

"But what I can say is we're definitely working on something together - all five of us.

"And by me just saying that I'm probably going to get into trouble again."

Victoria hasn't performed with the group since the 2012 Olympic Games' closing ceremony at London Stadium.

Mel didn't give any more details about any plans for this year, but she did ponder the last three decades.

She added: "I was a Spice Girl at the age of 17. I'm old. I'm feeling old right now. But it is amazing that we've managed to kind of still stay friends.

"It's been 30 years. What you go through as a group... you are just welded together for life because you've been through such a crazy experience."

Although the band - and their legions of fans - will be delighted about a potential reunion, Mel insisted the same can't be said for her daughters Phoenix, 24, Angel, 16, and 12-year-old Madison.

She said: "I don't think they care that I'm a Spice Girl.

"I was playing my music the other day before we went to go see 'Hamilton', and I was like, 'Hey kids, who do you think this is?' And they were like, 'I don't know. Is it Lady Gaga?... What kind of music is this, Mommy?'

"I was like, 'It's Spice Girls music that we wrote.' They were like, 'Really?!... Anyway.' "