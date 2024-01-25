Danny Masterson has been denied bail over concerns he has "every incentive to flee".

Last year, the 'That 70s Show' actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two women 20 years ago.

On Wednesday (24.01.24), Los Angeles Superior Court judge Charlaine F. Olmedo wrote: “If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life.

“In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful."

In late December, the 47-year-old actor was transferred to North Kern State Prison, and under current Golden State statutes he won't be eligible for parole for 20 the next 20 years.

The decision to deny bail comes as he has appealed against his rape conviction.

His attorneys had said last week: "Defendant requests that this Court grant bail on appeal, and offers to comply with any relevant terms and conditions imposed by the Court that enable him to be an at-home parent and financial provider for his family, including house arrest and/or participation in an electronic monitoring program administered by the probation department."

They argued that he possessed a "lack of dangerousness" and wouldn't be a flight risk, claiming they now had "extensive exculpatory evidence that was not presented to the jury".

Handing down a sentence last year, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo told the actor in Los Angeles Superior Court that he was "not the victim".

The judge said: "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here."

The victims - both of whom are former members of the Church of Scientology - attended the hearing in Los Angeles.

In the wake of Masterson going to jail, his wife Bijou Phillips - who had been by her spouse's side throughout court proceedings - filed for divorce.

The actor subsequently agreed to give the 43-year-old singer-and-actress legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter Fianna.