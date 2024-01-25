Florida lawmakers have passed a bill that would ban those aged 16 and under from using social media.

On Wednesday (24.01.24), The Florida House of Representatives approved the ban, aimed at safeguarding youngsters from harm, after a vote of 106 to 13.

Accounts for those under 17 will have to be deactivated and proof of age will be required via a third-party verification tool.

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner said: "We must address the harmful effects social media platforms have on the development and well-being of our kids.

"Florida has a compelling state interest and duty to protect our children, their mental health, and their childhood."

Any companies that have collected data from the accounts will have to confirm they've deleted any information they hold, otherwise, parents will be in their rights to file civil lawsuits against them.

Some have argued that parents should be able to decide if they want their children on apps like Facebook and TikTok.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois, meanwhile, argued: "They're taking advantage of kids growing up. That's their business model. And why do they do it? To keep them hooked ... with the dopamine hits that the platform gives our children with every autoplay, with every like, with every push notification."

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, fears the ban would mean young people are at a "disadvantage".

The company's representative Caulder Harvill-Childs wrote to the House Judiciary Committee. "Many teens today leverage the internet and apps to responsibly gather information and learn about new opportunities, including part-time jobs, higher education, civic or church gatherings, and military service.

"By banning teens under 16, Florida risks putting its young people at a disadvantage versus teens elsewhere.”

It would not include apps for private messaging, such as WhatsApp.

The Florida State Senate is set to consider the bill.