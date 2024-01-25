The Pokemon Company will investigate Palworld over an alleged IP infringement

The Japanese brand management company is responsible for al marketing of the Nintendo franchise and after the an new action-adventure survival game was accused of being so similiar to the gameplay of their game, have vowed to take "appropriate messages" to protect its intellectual property.

In a statement, the companuy said: "We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon."

Since its launch, Palworld has been nicknamed 'Pokemon with Guns' and developers at Pocketpair revealed that they had receivevd "death threats" over the perceived similarities.

Pocketpair community manager Bucky wrote on X: "Frantically working through all my DMs and emails!

"I promise! ...However, you'll excuse me if I skip over the death threats, threats to the company and massively outlandish claims...

"If you're capable of writing like an actual human being though, I'll reply asap!