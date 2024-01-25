Rachel Zegler likes to take a "clean and easy" approach to her makeup.

The 22-year-old actress - who shot to fame when she landed the leading role in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of 'West Side Story - admitted that while she has been "very fortunate" to have worked with some of the top makeup artists in Hollywood, she is actually "horrible" at being aware of what it looks like when she has done it herself.

She told InStyle: "A lot of times, it's the cleanest I can make it and the easiest to do. I've been very fortunate to work with amazing makeup artists who do my makeup for different events and galas and carpets and press tours.

" But when I'm just going out with my girls, it's just what I can do in my bathroom mirror at 9:30 p.m.? What is going to feel the best on my skin? What is going to be the most comfortable for me? Plus, I touch my face a lot — I am horrible at being aware of my makeup, so I'll rub my eye and realize I have mascara on. So it's really all about what's going to stay."

The 'Hunger Games' star also revealed that she takes inspiration from Hollywood icons of the Golden Age when it comes to her looks and her biggest idol is 'My Fair Lady' actress Audrey Hepburn.

She said: "Audrey Hepburn is always on the Pinterest board. My stylist Sarah Tooley and I have a Pinterest board for every event that we have going on. On the one for West Side Story, in particular, there was a lot of Audrey Hepburn. We were really going for that Old Hollywood glamour because it's a movie that originally came out in 1961. Audrey Hepburn was somebody who I feel very personally connected to, because she didn't find herself very beautiful. She was told by a lot of people that she wasn't when she was growing up. I feel so empathetic to her. She's really number one on my list."