Ashley Graham will "not stop talking" about being a plus-sized woman.

The 36-year-old supermodel has carved out a hugely successful career on the catwalk despite her curvier figure but admitted that some designers still refuse to work with her because of her size and will keep fighting until there is more diversity in the industry.

She told People: "There's still some designers that have said, 'Sorry, we can't, we're just not going to design something for a bigger body. Things have changed immensely in some ways and just have had a full stop in others. And that is why I'm not going to stop talking about my body and dressing people of larger sizes because it's not a norm yet."

Ashley has featured on the cover of top-selling magazines like Vogue, Glamour and Sports Illustrated over the course of her career but insisted that "not much" has actually changed in the design industry overall as she accused insiders of not being able to realise that there are several different body types.

She said: "That's not a negative thing by any means, but it still is just where we are in society. If you look at the runways, not much has changed. If you look at designers, some of them are dressing different types of bodies, but it's not the norm. It's been this tiny crawl.

"Is it fatphobia? Is it that they're scared to look like they have fallen into commercialism? Is it because they don't have the capability to be able to understand what true grading is on different types of bodies when it comes to breast, belly, butt cellulite? I don't know."