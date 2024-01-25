John Cena is trying to be "more understanding" of people who want his time in public.

The 'Argylle' actor and WWE legend made headlines last year when he a fan interrupted his meal with a friend and started performing his signature 'You can't see me' hand wave taunt, and the 46-year-ol actor managed to stay calm as he asked the stranger to let him "enjoy some time with his friends".

The fan apologised as Cena thanked him for respecting his wishes, and now the star has told the 'IMPAULSIVE' podcast: "'I think everyone has their line, but I also am... each day I'm more and more understanding of this crazy life, and I try to be more and more understanding of anyone who asks for my time."

Cena - who admitted he has "a few" coffee shops he enjoys frequenting where he gets some privacy - insisted he is "big on hard work, loyalty and respect".

He added to fellow WWE star Logan Paul: 'It's tough when you get... when you get emotional about something, it's tough to make sense of it all.

"I'm not at all perfect but [I] try to be who you say you are. I also try to have more empathy now everyday.

"I understand, 'Hey, if this video makes it I'm on easy street.' Yeah but... what about me? I'm just trying to buy my coffee. But I dunno, I guess I just try to handle those things more in the time."

Cena was praised for his response to the fan last summer, but he insisted he isn't interested in trying to get one up on anyone.

He explained: "To me, it's not about the win in the situation. It's... am I who I say I am?"

The Hollywood star admitted he tries to "keep a pretty small footprint" when it comes to going out and about.

He said: "I have a few places that I feel pretty safe at. I don't try to make a scene, we just enjoy company and food, and that's that!"