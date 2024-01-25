Olly Alexander wants to help people "take a step towards a better future".

The 33-year-old singer-and-actor has teamed up with ABSOLUT to celebrate the power of community and the strenth in mixing with others in order to drive change and to mark the campaign, he's using the power of dance as an act of joyful disruption, reimagining his Years and Years music video for 'Desire' with three changemakers, Lady Phyll, Trina Nicole and ShayShay

Olly said: "I am so excited for this year - I am releasing new music under my own name, representing the UK and flying the flag at Eurovision, and teaming up with my friends at ABSOLUT to support and spotlight leading changemakers in the UK.

"I've always tried to be an ambassador for positive change, and with these individuals hopefully we can encourage people in the UK to join a community, mix, take action on the things they care about and take a step towards a better future.

"Playing a part looks different for everybody and each action and step you take big or small makes a difference."

To celebrate the initiative, the 'It's A Sin' actor has designed his first limited-edition bottle to celebrate the power of diversity and ABSOLUT will fund a series of events hosted and run by Trina Nicole, Lady Phyll, and ShayShay.

The three events are Curve Catwalk, a self-empowerment event hosted by Trina Nicole dedicated to celebrating body confidence and self-acceptance; Peach Fuzz, ShayShay and the Bitten Peach's eight-week performance mentorship programme for Queer Asian performers, whatever their level; and a Roundtable Series hosted by Lady Phill to discuss a variety of topics alongside leading industry figures.

Leanne Banks, Marketing Director from ABSOLUT UK, said: “At ABSOLUT, our mission is to be the global spirit of positive change. This year, we wanted to continue to support and platform the individuals who are making moves and taking inspiring steps to build a more diverse world and a better future.

"We’ve loved working with Olly again, as he enters a huge year and continues to be an ambassador for positive change alongside these incredible changemakers. ABSOLUT is proud to fund such important initiatives that aim to bring people together, inspire and empower individuals to take a step towards creating the change they want to see in the world.”

Visit www.absolut.com/en-gb/absolut-born-to-mix to get involved.