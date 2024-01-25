Robert De Niro grew tearful as he talked about his "wonderous" baby daughter.

The 80-year-old actor and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed little Gia into the world in April 2023 and he admitted he only has to look at his little girl for all his worries to melt away.

Speaking to AARP The Magazine's February/March 2024 issue, he teared up as he said: "It feels great.

"Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.

"When she gets older — who knows? But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing."

As well as being a proud father, the 'Meet the Parents' star also adores his pets.

Showing off a photo of his daughter Helen, his second child with ex-wife Grace Hightower, he said: “This is my about-to-be 12-year-old daughter. “And that giant cloud all around her is a Bernese mountain dog. He’s no longer with us, but I’ve got a bunch of little dogs now.

“You know, I just really like animals.”

The 'Cape Fear' actor - who has six other children from previous relationships - has been acting since the 1960s and he thinks he is more relaxed these days.

Asked how he has changed and grown throughout his career, he said: "I’ve learned how not to worry or tax myself too much.

"I like to just let things happen."

'Killers of the Flower Moon' marked the veteran actor's tenth movie with Martin Scorsese and he finds the director's approach always gives his cast "confidence".

He explained: “Of course, he offers direction, he orchestrates, he titrates.

“And that’s what gives you the confidence you need so that there’s no such thing as doing something wrong.”