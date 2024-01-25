Boy George’s quiche was a hit when he dished it out to his fellow inmates.

The Culture Club singer, 62, born George O’Dowd, was jailed in 2009 for four months for handcuffing model and male escort Audun Carlsen to a radiator and beating him with a metal chain, and has now revealed his kitchen skills behind bars were a smash behind bars.

He says in his new memoir ‘Karma: “One of my quiches scored high praise. “Making good vegetarian curries came easy, even with the animal-food vegetables they supplied.

“Those carrots had an attitude and the knives weren’t sharp enough to take them on.”

George added: “A guy in the kitchen said: ‘Who made this quiche?’

“I told him it was me. ‘(Gay) man make a nice quiche, you know,’ he said.

“It’s hard to be offended when someone is being so poetic.”

George added his kitchen job was “coveted” as any criminals “known for throwing around knives” would have struggled to land the work.

In December 2008, George was convicted of assault and false imprisonment for an incident that occurred in April the previous year.

Snaresbrook Crown Court in London heard the singer had handcuffed Norwegian Audun to a wall fixture then beat him with a metal chain.

Audun had visited George to act as a model in a photography session, and George was sentenced to 15 months in jail on January 16, 2009.

He was initially sent to HM Prison Pentonville, in London, before being transferred to HM Prison Highpoint North in Suffolk.

George was released early after four months on May 11, 2009, but was subject to a strict curfew and required to wear an ankle monitor for the remainder of his sentence.

In 2009, the singer was set to appear in the final series of Channel 4’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ but was blocked by the Probation Service, who said that his participation would pose “a high level of risk” to the service and the money he would earn could undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system.

During an appearance on ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ in 2017, George apologised for what he had done, saying: “I was prosecuted on my own evidence. I sent myself to prison.”

He also blamed his assault on a “psychotic episode”, saying: “I stopped him from leaving my apartment. It’s terrible what I did, and I’m ashamed and sorry for what I did. It was wrong.