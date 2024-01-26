Paulina Porizkova is undergoing double hip replacement surgery.

The 58-year-old model checked into a hospital on Thursday (26.01.24) for the surgery after doctors found she had been living with a condition called congenital hip dysplasia which has meant the cartilage in her hips has completely "worn out".

She shared a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed on Instagram, and wrote: "Long overdue now - hip replacement. It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia - and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out.

"And I don’t mean worn out as in 'worn down'. No. There is none left. The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x rays. 'Well, it’s bone on bone,' they exclaimed. 'At least we know you’re good with pain tolerance!'"

She went on to reveal the doctors decided to do both hips at once because having one surgery at a time would be much worse for her.

Paulina added: "It’s so bad, in fact, that doing one hip at the time is pointless. It would actually impede the healing and mobility."

She explained she had one last holiday with her old hips before checking herself into the hospital and she's revealed her partner Jeff Greenstein has been by her side along with her two sons and her parents.

Paulina added: "Even as I’m anxious about the surgery - in a general 'surgery-is-not-how-I’d-like-to-spend-my-free-time' - I’m so grateful this is a fixable problem!

"I found a doctor I really trust, one who specialises in anterior hip replacements, I’ve had an amazing vacation … and now - like my sis-in-law said- 'take a break from kicking ass and let everyone wait on YOU for a change!' So, here I go."

For her final holiday before the surgery, Paulina took Jeff to her favourite island in the Caribbean so they could make new memories together.

In a previous post on Instagram, she wrote: "The vacation itself was glorious and sometimes bittersweet - I took my love, Jeff , to the island in the Caribbean which I first discovered on a work trip when I was 16, in 1981.

"I got married there in 1989, and have been going back with my husband, his kids, then our kids, every year until 8 years ago. This is the first time back since.

"So many memories. And now, @sjeffgreenstein and I have added new ones ... "