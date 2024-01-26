Naomi Campbell wants to see more female designers in the fashion industry.

The 53-year-old supermodel was recently given the honour of closing Sarah Burton's final show as creative director of Alexander McQueen and Naomi says it meant a lot to her because Sarah is one of very few women who have managed to make it big.

Naomi told ELLE UK magazine: "That [show] was emotional. Sarah is not only a great friend of mine, she’s a real talent. You know, we don’t have many female designers ... It would be nice if there could be a change in that direction, too. It needs to be equal. I will always stand up for Sarah and the female designers I’ve worked with, like Donatella [Versace]."

After walking the runway for Sarah's final show, Naomi posted a sweet tribute to her on Instagram and declared the brand's late founder Lee Alexander McQueen would have been proud.

She wrote: "What HONOR to close a chapter of excellence with Sarah Burton SS24 ... You are not only amazing creative , you are an exceptional wife , mother and most loyal friend ... with the purest heart. This is not goodbye this is THE BEGINNING OF AN ERA OF SARAH BURTON.

"I know that Lee was shining down on you proudly. You held it down for 26 years!!! I salute you and all the @alexandermcqueen team ... Now I look forward to you DOING YOU."

Naomi recently turned her hand to designing herself by collaborating with BOSS on a capsule collection, and the model has insisted she wanted to make clothes that are both comfortable and wearable.

She added to ELLE UK: "I wanted to make things that were comfortable – wearable things that also help your body. It’s chic and easy. Elegant. A very simple collection, but with very good quality."

The March issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 01 February.