Under-16s, and under-18s in some countries, will only be allowed to message users they already know via Direct Message on Meta's social media apps.

Amid rising pressure for social media giants to do more to protect young people online, Mark Zuckerberg's firm, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, has announced new rules to ensure teens and their parents feel more secure.

Meta said: “Under this new default setting, teens can only be messaged or added to group chats by people they already follow or are connected to, helping teens and their parents feel even more confident that they won’t hear from people they don’t know in their DMs.

“This default setting will apply to all teens under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries). Those already on Instagram will see a notification at the top of their feed letting them know we’re making these changes to their message settings.

“We’re also making these changes to teens’ default settings on Messenger, where under-16s (or under 18 in certain countries) will only receive messages from Facebook friends, or people they’re connected to through phone contacts, for example.”

Parents will also be able to approve or reject their child's requests to change privacy settings.

Meta explained: “For example, if a teen using supervision tries to change their account from private to public, change their sensitive content control from ‘less’ to ‘standard’, or – now – tries to change their DM settings to hear from people they’re not already following or connected to, their parent will receive a notification prompting them to approve or deny the request.

“As with all our parental supervision tools, this new feature is intended to help facilitate offline conversations between parents and their teens, as they navigate their online lives together and decide what’s best for them and their family.”

Meanwhile, in Florida, lawmakers passed a bill that would ban those aged 16 and under from using social media altogether.

On Wednesday (24.01.24), The Florida House of Representatives approved the ban, aimed at safeguarding youngsters from harm, after a vote of 106 to 13.

Accounts for those under 17 would have to be deactivated and proof of age will be required via a third-party verification tool.

Meta fears the ban would mean young people are at a "disadvantage".