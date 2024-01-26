Sofia Richie is refusing to wear any maternity clothes while she's pregnant.

The 25-year-old social media star is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge and she's insisted she won't be buying a whole new wardrobe that will only last for a few months - insisting she will adapt by investing in clothes that are a size bigger than usual but she'll continue to use most of her regular staples.

She told America's Vogue magazine: "I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy.

"I’ve bought a few pairs of pants [trousers] in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches - I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly."

Sofia is expecting a baby girl and she revealed she's already been busy thinking up some stylish outfits for her. She added: "From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online. I have so many ideas - just cute and girly."

The model has also saved of designer pieces that she can eventually hand down to her little girl, explaining. “I’ve held onto things, and thought, ‘Oh my daughter will have this one day. I have a lot of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind."

Sofia is still working on her baby's outfits, but she's already finished her nursery because she found out she was pregnancy as she was starting a major house renovation.

She explained: "My house is currently under renovation, so I’m not living there right now. We found out we were pregnant four days after we moved out of our [previous] house.

"We were supposed to have at least 12 months to do the renovation, so I said, ‘Listen, we have a deadline now.’ And because of that, I was able to fully customise the room. I’ve had a lot of fun playing with pastel pinks. Really bringing to life a little girl fantasy within a nursery."