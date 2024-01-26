Naomi Watts married Billy Crudup at a courthouse in New York because they were both "keen" to tie the knot and it seemed the most "efficient" way.

The pair, both 55, exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony in the Big Apple last June and the 'King Kong' star has now revealed they opted for a simple service over a lavish wedding because it was a quick and easy way to make their union official.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she explained: "It just happened that way. We knew we wanted to do it, it was something we were very keen on doing and quickly. It's an efficient way to do it."

She added of her big day: "It was really lovely. It was a classic New York day. You ran into all kinds of people, some were dressed to the nines, some were walking quickly in and out. It was very special and very memorable."

After the wedding, Naomi confirmed she'd married 'The Morning Show' star by sharing a picture of the newly-weds posing outside the courthouse in Manhattan. Alongside the wedding snap posted on Instagram, she simply wrote: "Hitched".

They are believed to have celebrated their nuptials by going out to dinner afterwards with actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney.

Naomi - who has two sons with her ex Liev Schreiber - and Billy - dad to a son with Mary-Louise Parker - met in 2017 on the set of 2017 Netflix series 'Gypsy' and they started dating later that year.

They are believed to have become engaged early in 2023, but they kept news of their engagement under wraps with Naomi even dodging questions about her ring in a TV interview.

Billy previously explained he tries to keep his personal life private because he thinks it is better for his acting career for people to not know too much about him. He told 'Entertainment Tonight ' back in 2018: "I try to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life. I don’t particularly see the advantage of people knowing too much about me if I’m constantly trying to trick them into thinking I’m someone else."