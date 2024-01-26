Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been sent for a psychological exam.

David Crowe was arraigned on Wednesday (24.01.24) on stalking and harassment charges, only to be arrested again two hours later after going back to the 'Anti-Hero' singer's street in New York City.

According to TMZ, the man is facing a new charge of contempt in the second degree for intentionally violating an order of protection but his legal team want him to be assessed to see if he is fit to stand trial, and a judge has agreed.

David has been ordered to remain in custody until then.

Onlookers in the Tribeca neighbourhood previously told how they had saw the alleged stalker outside the 34-year-old singer's house numerous times.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: “I first saw him around 1 pm — he went up to Taylor’s door."

The onlooker claimed to have seen the man scouring the neighbourhood "for a few weeks", while another local resident told the outlet they have seen the same man "lurking here for a month".

They added: "[He has been] sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable.

“When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.' He even had flowers at one point.”

The neighbour said they had called the police "many times" but cops didn't do anything until the man actually tried to get into the building on Saturday (20.01.24).

They added: “I asked him to leave this morning and he just stared at me, catatonic."

Cops spoke to the man for "a few minutes before they cuffed him"

The first source added: “It was all pretty civil. He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything.”

It is unclear if Taylor was at home at the time but one source said they had seen three of her bodyguards hanging around the apartment hours before the man arrived.

This isn't the first time the 'Cruel Summer' singer has had an unwanted visitor to her home.

In 2019, Roger Alvarado was arrested for trying to break into the property, the second time he had been taken in for the same crime.

He was sentenced to four years in prison after making a plea deal.

In 2022, another man, Joshua Christian, was arrested for allegedly stalking Taylor across "multiple states".