Bananarama stars Keren Woodward and Sara Dallin were once arrested for sunbathing topless on an American beach.

The iconic British girl group - who were originally a trio that also included Siobhan Fahey before she quit in 1988 - found themselves on the wrong side of the law for stripping off by the sea in an area where nudity was banned.

When asked if they were happy to sunbathe topless on vacation by Alan Carr on his 'Life's A Beach' podcast, Keren said: "We used to. Always. We've been arrested for it.

"In America, they arrested us on the beach. They didn't take us away; they said, 'Mam, can you put your top back on, please?' We were youthful then."

The 'Cruel Summer' singers found themselves on the wrong side of the law after "an older lady had complained" about them flaunting their bodies in front of her husband.

Sara added: "I think her husband was checking [Keren] out, and she took offence, so she got the beach police."

Despite being warned about their behaviour, Keren, 62, and Sara, also 62, were ultimately allowed to stay on the beach once they had covered up with some appropriate clothing.

In the US, the various states are allowed to make different laws regarding topless sunbathing. It is not permitted in Utah, Indiana, Tennessee or South Carolina. It is also a problem in Florida, Texas, Nevada and New Jersey.