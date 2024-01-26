King Charles is "doing well" after undergoing treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch had an operation at The London Clinic on Friday (26.01.24) and is expected to stay in hospital for at least another two nights but his wife Queen Camilla was reportedly heard giving a positive update to a passerby when she left the facility.

According to The Times, she said: "He’s doing well, thank you."

Just before undergoing the operation, the King and Queen visited Catherine, Princess of Wales - who is married to Charles' son Prince William - as she recovers at the same hospital following her planned abdominal surgery earlier this month.

On Friday morning, a statement from the Palace said: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Amid his health scare, an insider claimed that Camilla had been warning her husband that he had needed to start taking things slowly.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit."

Charles was recently spotted driving around Sandringham estate, where he is supposed to be resting ahead of his operation.

The monarch acceded to the throne in September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and he has been typically diligent in his approach to the role ever since.

The insider added: "His work ethic is well known and not a surprise to anyone."

Other insiders told the DailyMail.com he was staying at his private home of Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland when he received the diagnosis.

It added aides said the king’s condition was benign and he would be having a corrective procedure.

His engagements will be postponed for his short period of recovery.

The Mail added even though the level of detail on Charles’ health update is unusual for the royal family, he had been “keen” to share it to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked for the condition.