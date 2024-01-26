AzLynn Berry is "so grateful" that Britney Spears broke up her marriage.

The 42-year-old pop superstar briefly dated paparazzo Adnan Ghalib for a matter of months from 2007 until 2008 when he was still wedded to AzLynn but she has now spoken out about the affair and insisted that even though it was "impossible" to rebuild her marriage from it, she is glad that such an "unbelievable person" took her husband away from her.

She told Us Weekly: "I come from a very religious background [and] my family had no [history] of divorce. I [also had] a lot of people-pleasing behaviors and was consistently trying to prove my worth in order to be loved. It was kind of an impossible situation to build anything real from that place.

"I’m pretty sure I called him, yelling and screaming. I probably texted him 50 times and waited for him to come back

"I’m so f****** grateful that, for whatever reason, this unbelievable person walked into my husband’s life and removed him from mine."

Azlynn added that Britney - who regained control of her fortune and other aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 after 13 years - actually served as the "catalyst" for their divorce and she probably would never have been brave enough to end the marriage otherwise.

She said: "He told me a lot of intimate details [about her] … even mental health stuff. He was very charismatic. I was never going to leave Adnan.

"[Britney’s] presence was the catalyst that was strong enough to end the marriage, and I’m actually very, very grateful. I know for a fact that I would’ve killed myself if I stayed in a toxic relationship"

In her 2023 memoir 'The Woman In Me', Britney alleged that she had "no clue" that Adnan was married at the time they began their tryst and that becoming a "mistress" had been a complete shock to her.