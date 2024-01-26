Brandon Jenner is "trying to be a present father" - unlike his own parents.

The 42-year-old reality star is the son of Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Olympian Bruce Jenner in the years before her transition - and her ex-wife Linda Thompson and has three-ear-old twins Bo, and Sam with wife Cayley Stoker, but admitted he is just trying to be there for his kids because his own parents were "really busy" when he was growing up.

He told Us Weekly: "I would say that the thing that I do most differently is just be really present. Both my parents, my mom and my dad, were really busy when I was growing up. I really try to be involved with them. I really try to do fun stuff. I’m just a very present father as much as I can be."

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also has eight-year-old daughter Eva with his former partner Leah James and explained that putting his own children first is his "biggest" focus in life and will prioritise that above all else.

He said: "I think that’s kind of the biggest thing is that the life that I’m really trying to lead is kids first and everything else kind of comes afterwards."

Bradon did admit that he is back in contact with Caitlyn regularly now and that their relationship is "better" than ever

He said:" I talk to my dad almost every day. We have a lot of things in common. … We’re both pilots, so we share a hanger, and we’re up there at least a couple times a week working on planes and flying and stuff. So, we’re very good friends and we have a great relationship, definitely better than it’s ever been, or just more close than it’s ever been, which is nice.