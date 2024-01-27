Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift refuse to listen to "outside noise".

The 34-year-old NFL player has been dating pop megastar Taylor, 34, since the summer of 2023 and whilst they have quickly become one of the most famous couples in the world, he has now insisted the only thing that matters is that both of them are "happy" in their own relationship away from the glare of the media.

During a press conference on Friday (26.01.24), he told reporters: "The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise. That’s all that matters!"

The Kansas City Chiefs player and Taylor have been notoriously private about the ins and outs of their relationship since announcing it to the world in September last year and in November he vowed that he was going to keep things private when it comes to his personal life.

Asked if he was in love with the pop star, he said: "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there. I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal!"

Ahead of their first anniversary of dating later this year, rumours of a planned engagement had begun to swirl but insiders later claimed that whilst things are "amazing" between the A-list couple, a wedding is not on the cards just yet.

A source told Us Weekly: "Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer. Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other."

However, the insider added that close friends of the 'Anti-Hero' songstress would be thrilled if Travis did pop the question and "and some may even believe" that it could happen at some point this year, despite the couple's apparent insistence that it will not be "anytime soon".