Washington State University develop insect-like mini-robots

Published
2024/01/27 10:00 (GMT)

Washington State University has developed two insect robots, a mini-bug and a water strider.

The micro-sized robots were created with the hope that thy could one day carry out human roles in artificial pollination, search and rescue, environmental monitoring, microfabrication, and robotic-assisted surgery in mind.

Both the mini-bug and water strider can move 6mm a second.

Conor Trygstad, a PhD student at the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, who led the research, said: “That is fast compared to other micro-robots at this scale, although it still lags behind their biological relatives."

Trygstad was able to get the mini-bugs down to 1mg, said to be the smallest ever.

Nestor O Perez-Arancibia, Flaherty Associate Professor in Engineering at WSU’s School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, and project leader, said: “The actuators are the smallest and fastest ever developed for micro-robotics."

With a small current, the wires can flap or move up to 40 times per second.

It uses a shape memory alloy to heat and change shape.

Meanwhile, Fish robots previously helped scientists discover why fish school together.

A research project by Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior (MPI-AB), the University of Konstanz, and Peking University used biomimetic fish-like robots and unveiled how the fish use the swirls of water to propel themselves.

The robot fish had a soft tail fin and swam with an undulating motion to mimic that of a real fish.

© BANG Media International

washingtonstateuniversity conortrygstad nestoroperezarancibia

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended