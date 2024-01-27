Jojo Siwa will replace Nigel Lythgoe on 'So You Think You Can Dance'.

The 20-year-old former 'Dance Moms' star will join Allison Holker and Makism Chmerkovskiy on the panel for season 18 of the Fox dance show after Lythgoe stepped down earlier this month following sexual assault allegations.

Jojo was previously a judge on the show’s Season 17 in 2022.

Cat Deeley will return to host the new season, when it begins airing in March.

Meanwhile, 74-year-old show creator Nigel previously confirmed he won't appear on the judging panel of the upcoming series of the talent show after former 'American Idol' judge Paula Abdul took legal action, suing him for sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence.

Paula's lawsuit was fired just days before a second suit emerged that featured two women making similar allegations

Nigel said in a statement at the time: "I have informed the producers of 'So You Think You Can Dance' of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series.

“I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great programme has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Programme bosses confirmed the show will still air on FOX as planned from March.

They said in a statement: "19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and FOX can confirm the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance will proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe, to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage.

Nigel has previously said he was "shocked and saddened" by the allegations made by his "dear" friend Paula.

He said in a statement: "To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement.

"For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear - and entirely platonic - friends and colleagues.

"Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for.

"While Paula's history of erratic behaviour is well known, I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue.

"But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."