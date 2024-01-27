Chris Young has been cleared of all charges following his Nashville bar arrest.

The 38-year-old country music star had been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer, and resisting arrest following an alleged altercation at the DawgHouse Saloon earlier this week.

Young had been released on bonds of $250 for disorderly conduct, $1,000 resisting arrest and $1,250 for the assault charge.

However, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has revealed that no charges will be filed.

He said in a statement: "Regarding the Chris Young incident – After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed."

After the arrest, Chris' attorney, Bill Ramsey, told PEOPLE in a statement, "What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong, and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place. In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologise for the physical, emotional, and professional harm done towards my client."

After the charges were dropped, Ramsey said: "Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA's decision clearing him of the charges and any wrong-doing."

According to the arrest affidavit, it was initially claimed that Young and his friends followed Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents from Tin Roof bar to DawgHouse.

After the agents did a compliance check at DawgHouse, Young was alleged to have reached out and "struck" one of them on the shoulder, before he "began yelling and screaming".

However, video evidence, obtained by PEOPLE, contradicted some of the information.

The video showed Young reaching out to the TABC agent, who shoved him, causing him to lose his footing and fall backward over a table and chair.

Young could then be seen standing up, putting his hands up, and backing away.