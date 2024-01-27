Rachel Leviss urged Tom Sandoval to be honest about their affair before it became public knowledge.

The 29-year-old beauty has claimed that she encouraged Tom, 40, to come clean about their romance before Ariana Madix, his ex-girlfriend, found out.

She said on the 'Rachel Goes Rogue' podcast: "I was like, ‘We need to tell Ariana before the reunion. We can’t go into the reunion with her not knowing.’ Because I [felt] like that just really really wouldn’t be fair [to] her.

"The one thing that we got hung up on, he did not want her to know when it first started and I don’t see the point in lying about those things because isn’t it much better to just be upfront and honest and tell the truth?"

Rachel almost confessed to Ariana herself. However, she ultimately thought that it was Tom's responsibility to reveal the truth.

She shared: "I told Tom, ‘Maybe I should tell Ariana,’ and he was like, ‘No no no no no. You’re not going to tell Ariana.’ OK, then you’re going to tell Ariana. I was waiting on him to tell her.

"It was my duty to tell her, yes, I know that. But I felt like it was his responsibility with him being in that relationship with him to tell her and break up with her."

Rachel actually apologised to Ariana after news of the affair broke.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Rachel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"