Avril Lavigne has been surprised by her style influence.

The 39-year-old singer - who released her debut album, 'Let Go', back in 2002 - has explained the thought process behind her trend-setting personal style.

The 'Complicated' hitmaker told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just wanted to be comfortable. I didn't want to dress like ordinary or, you know, too plain.

"I was definitely in touch with my sportier, more tomboy side, so I was wearing a lot of, like, kind of skateboarding clothes and hoodies and baggy pants."

Avril's style proved to be hugely popular with her fans, and the singer confessed to being surprised by her own influence.

The chart-topping star shared: "I remember playing my first concert at a little club and looking out the window and seeing fans lined up down the street all dressed like me - tank top, necktie, straight hair, black eyes - and I was just like, I had to do a double take like, 'Wait, what is going on here?'"

On the other hand, Avril faced a "fight" with outside influences over her style.

She recalled: "I would show up to a photo shoot with a book bag with all my spiked bracelets and ties and a couple shirts and they definitely wanted me to wear the clothes that they had there.

"First album, I was like, 'I'm not wearing pink and a blouse ... Please, I don't want to wear that,' so it was a bit of a fight, but some people were cool about it, so I would just take my book bag, dump it on the floor, and just be like, 'But see, I came with this stuff,' but that's not how it works.

"You have to wear these clothes, but there was always a happy medium."