Alyssa Milano has defended fundraising for her son's baseball team.

The 51-year-old actress has hit back at her critics, after she previously encouraged her social media followers to donate money to her son's team.

Alyssa - who has son Milo, 12, and daughter Elizabella, eight, with her husband David Bugliari - initially wrote on X: "My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here."

The movie star subsequently shared a link to a GoFundMe page.

A message on the page reads: "We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive. Your donation will go to travel costs, uniforms and dues for families. We also might use your donations for pins or novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field."

Alyssa is ultimately seeking to raise $10,000 for her son's team.

The 'Charmed' star has been widely criticised on social media, with numerous X users suggesting that she should help to fund the team herself.

In response to the criticism, Alyssa - who has been married to David since 2009 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team.

"I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.

"The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!

"Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families. (sic)"